Liam Gallagher congratulates tennis star Emma Raducanu on US Open semi-final win

Liam Gallagher is among the famous faces to have congratulated teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu on making the final of the US Open.
The 18-year-old, from Kent, will face Leylah Fernandez, a 19-year-old from Canada, in the last stage of the competition.
Former Oasis singer Gallagher, television presenter Piers Morgan and actor and comedian Omid Djalili congratulated Raducanu following her semi-final victory over Maria Sakkari.
Raducanu is the first British woman to reach the final of the tennis competition since Virginia Wade won the title 53 years ago.
Gallagher tweeted: “Can u dig it congratulations to Emma Raducanu c’mon LG.”
Djalili added: “Omg @EmmaRaducanu what news from the US Open!
“First qualifier to make the final and not even dropped a set! Absolutely phenomenal.
“No wonder she got sick during Wimbledon as she knew deep down what was coming. She’s fantastic – and HAS to win.
“What an inspiration.”
Former Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan shared a photograph on Twitter of Raducanu celebrating her semi-final victory.
Alongside the image, he wrote: “WOW! @EmmaRaducanu.”
Sky News presenter Mark Austin also congratulated the teenage tennis player in a tweet.
He wrote: “Wow, wow, wow! Not often you awake to a sporting fairytale. @EmmaRaducanu you superstar!!”
Steph’s Packed Lunch presenter Steph McGovern added: “WOW!!!! That is amazing!! Well done @EmmaRaducanu.”
Raducanu will face Fernandez in New York on Saturday.