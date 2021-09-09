All the winners at the National Television Awards 2021

The National Television Awards have taken place at the O2 Arena in London.
The ceremony, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, featured performances by artists HRVY and JLS.
Here is the full list of the winners:
Bruce Forsyth entertainment award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Returning drama – Line Of Duty
Challenge show – The Great British Bake Off
Serial drama performance – Mollie Gallagher in Coronation Street
Comedy – After Life
New drama – It’s A Sin
Quiz game show – Beat The Chasers
Factual – Googlebox
Newcomer – Jude Riordan in Coronation Street
Authored documentary – Kate Garraway for Finding Derek
Special recognition – Line Of Duty
Daytime – This Morning
TV presenter – Ant and Dec
Drama performance – David Tennant in Des
Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing
Serial drama – Coronation Street