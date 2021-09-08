The Who star Roger Daltrey announces solo tour

Roger Daltrey

The Who star Roger Daltrey has announced a solo tour and promised a “musical journey through my career”.

The veteran rocker, 77, will perform in cities including Liverpool, London and Manchester, beginning in Birmingham in November.

Daltrey’s final stop on the Who Was I? tour will be on December 2 in Bournemouth.

Roger Daltrey has announced he will embark on a solo tour across the UK (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The revered Who lead singer compared the enforced break in performing to “missing a leg” and told of his excitement at returning to the stage.

“The truth is singers need to sing,” he said. “Use it or lose it.

“Throughout my life I have sung with so many great musicians, from the heavy rock of The Who and Wilko Jonson, to the Irish lilt of The Chieftains. On this tour I want to take the audience on a musical journey through my career as a singer, with a show of songs and sounds that explores and surprises.

“I look forward to having closer contact with my audience than festivals and arenas allow. Leaving time to chat.”

Daltrey also spoke of the importance of getting tours back on the road following the devastating impact of the pandemic.

“It’s important to get our road crew working again, without these guys the halls would go silent,” he said.

“It’s also clear that live music is an important part of all our lives, something to free us from the groundhog days that life has become. This pandemic has brought home to me what an important part of me singing is and it’s made me determined to get back onstage asap. See you soon!”

The tour will include material from both Daltrey’s solo career and classics from The Who’s back catalogue.