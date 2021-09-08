Bob Odenkirk back at work on Better Call Saul after heart attack

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk has returned to work on Better Call Saul after his heart attack.

The 58-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance after falling ill in July on the New Mexico set of his Breaking Bad spin-off show.

On Wednesday, he shared a picture of himself back in the makeup chair, writing on Twitter: “Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people.

“BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!”

Odenkirk previously told fans he had suffered a “small” heart attack.

He added: “But I’m going to be OK thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

“Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is set in and mostly shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city.