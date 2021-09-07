Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel to star in country music drama

Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel

Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel will star in a TV drama about a country music dynasty.

Monarch is described by network Fox as a “Texas-sized” series featuring a fictional “first family” of American country music.

Oscar-winner Sarandon, 74, will play Dottie Cantrell Roman, a titan of the genre who made it to the top with the help of her beloved husband, Albie.

Susan Sarandon will star alongside Anna Friel in a TV drama about a country music dynasty (PA)

However, her success is built on a lie, according to network Fox.

British star Friel, 45, will star as Nicky Roman, who is described as being willing to stop at nothing to preserve her family’s legacy while furthering her own quest for stardom.

Monarch is produced by Fox Entertainment and marks the network’s first fully owned scripted series since it separated from 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Sarandon, an actress and activist, is known for films including Thelma & Louise, Lorenzo’s Oil and Little Women.

Friel, who was born in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, first found fame appearing in Channel 4 soap Brookside.

She also starred in US comedy series Pushing Daisies.