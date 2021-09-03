Rufus Hound to star in stage adaptation of The Good Life

British Comedy Awards 2010 – London

Comedian Rufus Hound is to star in a stage adaptation of the sitcom The Good Life.

He will play Tom Good in the production, which will tour the UK this autumn.

The production will also star former EastEnders actress Preeya Kalidas, Law And Order star Dominic Rowan and Sally Tatum.

Hound tweeted: “The Good Life indeed.”

The original television series of The Good Life, which was created by John Esmonde and Bob Larbey, ran for four series on the BBC from 1975 to 1978.

It followed Tom Good and his wife Barbara, who converted their garden into a farm in a bid to become self-sufficient.

Richard Briers and Felicity Kendal played the lead roles in the programme.

The stage adaptation will see Kalidas and Rowan play the Good’s neighbours Margo and Jerry Leadbetter.

Tatum will play Barbara.

The Good Life will open at the Theatre Royal Bath on October 7.

It will then be performed at the Cheltenham Everyman, Salford Lowry, Oxford Playhouse, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Malvern Theatres, Richmond Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre.