Michael Buble celebrates son’s birthday after ‘brave’ child battled cancer

Michael Buble has paid tribute to his son Noah on his eighth birthday, saying he has “never met anyone as brave”.

The jazz singer took a two-year hiatus from music following his eldest son’s diagnosis with cancer, aged three, in November 2016.

After the child was given the all-clear in 2017, he wrote a song – called Forever Now – about his children.

Buble wrote on Instagram: “Today my hero turns 8!

“I’ve never met anyone as brave…

“I’ve never known anyone as kind or as good-hearted…

“And I’ll never truly be able to express how proud I am, or how deep and profound Mommy’s and my love is for you.

“You’ve blessed our lives in every way.

“We hope God blesses you on your special day.

“Happy Birthday, Noah B.”

Buble previously admitted that he had thought he would not make another album after he and actress wife Luisana Lopilato announced their son was ill.

After putting his career on hold to care for their child, he returned in 2018 with his 10th album, called Love, which is displayed as a heart emoji.

He also returned to live performing with a sold-out show in London’s Hyde Park, where he was joined by Noah on stage.