Britney Spears alleged assault case given to prosecutors, police say

Britney Spears

Police in Southern California have handed an allegation of assault against Britney Spears to prosecutors.

The pop superstar is alleged to have struck her housekeeper earlier this month, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Mathew Rosengart, the singer’s lawyer, dismissed the claims as “overblown sensational tabloid fodder”.

Britney Spears was accused of striking her housekeeper, an allegation her lawyer dismissed (PA)

Now, Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the case has been handed to prosecutors.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s office will decide if Spears should be charged with an offence.

No-one was injured in the incident, which allegedly took place on August 16, police previously said.

Spears, 39, lives in Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

Mr Rosengart became the star’s lawyer in July amid her fight to be freed from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and career for 13 years.

Spears delivered bombshell court testimony in June, describing the legal arrangement as “abusive”.