Strictly star Anton Du Beke to make pantomime debut

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke will make his pantomime debut during the Christmas period.

The professional dancer, 55, will play Buttons in Cinderella at the Richmond Theatre in London from December 3 to January 2.

Du Beke is stepping in as a permanent judge for the upcoming Strictly series to replace Bruno Tonioli who is unable to take part due to travel uncertainty during the pandemic.

✨ Anton Du Beke is Buttons! ✨@TheAntonDuBeke makes his panto debut in Cinderella! Book now for a strictly magical fairy-tale this Christmas ?️ https://t.co/g90w6MJQ06 pic.twitter.com/4U2Df666Up — Richmond Theatre (@RichmondTheatre) August 26, 2021

Du Beke said: “My first-ever panto and I’m absolutely delighted to be Buttons at the wonderful Richmond Theatre, see you there my loves!”

Strictly’s longest-serving professional dancer, having been a fixture on the BBC One series since it began in 2004, will put his acting skills to the test in the classic pantomime adaptation of Disney’s Cinderella, which features comedy, extravagant costumes and plenty of audience interaction.

Michael Harrison, chief executive of production company Crossroads Pantomimes, said: “I am so thrilled to have Anton making his panto debut with us in Richmond this year.

Du Beke will take to the stage as Buttons in Cinderella (PA)

“Not only is Anton a star in the ballroom but his charm and persona will also make him a fantastic addition to this show.

“I am positive the audiences of Richmond will be delighted to have Anton headlining the pantomime this year and we can’t wait to see him on that stage.”

The show’s director, Rachel Lane, added: “We are so excited to welcome Anton to Richmond and his first-ever panto.