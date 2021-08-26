Gemma Collins and Vanessa Feltz among stars attending Cinderella premiere

ShowbizPublished:

The musical is written by The Crown’s Emerald Fennell and stars Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Cinderella – opening night – London
Cinderella – opening night – London

Gemma Collins, Vanessa Feltz and AJ Pritchard were among the stars to attend the premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical Cinderella.

Written by The Crown star Emerald Fennell and starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cinderella is described as a “complete reinvention” of the classic fairytale, and is based on an original idea by Fennell.

A number of famous faces including reality star Collins, broadcaster Feltz and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pritchard were pictured arriving for the official premiere on Wednesday.

Cinderella – opening night – London
Vanessa Feltz (Rick Findler/PA)

The musical is being staged at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre.

The official premiere had been scheduled to take place last month, however it was delayed due to Covid-19 isolation protocols.

Cinderella – opening night – London
AJ Pritchard and girlfriend Abbie Quinnen (Rick Findler/PA)

Last week Lord Loyd-Webber thanked St John Ambulance volunteers with a dress rehearsal performance of the new musical.

Cinderella – opening night – London
Sinitta (Rick Findler/PA)

Singer Sinitta, writer Katie Piper, television presenter Jane Moore and former boxer Nicola Adams were also pictured attending the event.

Cinderella – opening night – London
Nicola Adams and girlfriend Ella Baig (Rick Findler/PA)
