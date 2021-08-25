Celebrity duo to host BBC challenge show inspired by Wim Hof Method

Wim Off

Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack are to host an entertainment reality show inspired by the teachings of Dutch extreme athlete Wim Hof.

Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival on BBC One will see a group of celebrities embark on an “epic adventure of self-improvement, and face a unique test of mental strength like no other”.

Hof, also known as The Iceman, has earned high-profile fans such as Liam Hemsworth through his wellbeing course, dubbed the Wim Hof Method, and by taking on extreme challenges himself.

Holly Willoughby (Matt Crossick/PA)

Among his achievements are running a half-marathon above the Arctic Circle barefoot, submerging himself in ice for one hour and 52 minutes, and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro wearing only shorts and shoes.

He said: “I’ve dedicated my life to discovering how to become happier, healthier and stronger, and anything I can do, you can do too.

“It’s a dream come true to be making this show with the BBC and share what I’ve learnt with millions of people.

“I am going to show this group of celebrities that the cold is a doorway to their soul, and if they use the power of their mind anything is possible.”

In addition, BBC Three will broadcast a sister show exploring the challenges further and offering a light-hearted take on the celebrities’ successes and failures.

This Morning presenter Willoughby said: “I can’t wait to team up with Lee and Wim on this show.

Lee Mack (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

“Lee is a favourite in our house because he’s so hilariously funny and I’ve been a fan of Wim for a long time – he’s a genius who’s incredibly passionate about helping others.

“This show is going to be brilliantly entertaining and, you never know… you may find out some things that could help you along the way too.”

Comedian and actor Mack said: “My passions in life are Wim Hof, watching This Morning in my undies, sub-zero temperatures, looking at celebrities sitting in cold water, and free hotels.

“But trying to find a show that combines these has proved tricky. Finally I’ve found one.”

Kate Phillips, director of entertainment at the BBC, said: “Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival will put celebrities through their paces like never before.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how they cope with such extreme challenges under the watchful eye of the ultimate Cold King, Wim Hof.

“With Lee and Holly guiding us through – and taking it very seriously of course – it promises to be a very funny, and frosty, watch!”