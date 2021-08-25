Amazon chief: We really wanted Kate Winslet drama Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet

The boss of Amazon Studios has revealed she wanted the Kate Winslet drama Mare Of Easttown for the streaming service but lost out on the show to HBO.

The British actress played an American police detective investigating the disappearance of women in her hometown in the gritty crime drama.

The show has been nominated for a string of Emmys, including outstanding limited series, outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series for Winslet and acting nods for her co-stars Jean Smart, Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson.

Speaking to James Corden during a virtual panel at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Amazon Studios head, Jennifer Salke, was asked what shows from a rival network she wished she had on Amazon Prime Video.

She replied: “I don’t have a ton of time but the last few shows I binged, besides watching my own shows, were Mare Of Easttown, Bridgerton and Hacks, so I really loved those shows.

“I watched every episode that was available to me and so I would love to have any of those on Amazon.”

Asked if there was a show that was pitched to her, but had not been made by Amazon and went on to be a huge hit somewhere else, Salke said: “We tried hard to get Mare of Easttown but we lost it in the negotiation.

“I did think about the process and I did look back on what our process was going through, because I really, really loved the show and I’m such a fan of Kate’s and I would be proud to have it on the service.”