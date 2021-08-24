Michael Parkinson offers apology to Meg Ryan for infamous 2003 interview

Sir Michael Parkinson and Meg Ryan

Sir Michael Parkinson has apologised to Meg Ryan over their infamous 2003 interview.

The chat show king, 86, had a frosty one-on-one with the Hollywood actress, 59, while she was promoting the poorly received erotic thriller In The Cut.

Ryan sat stony-faced for the sit-down, delivering one-word answers after allegedly being rude to her fellow guests on the show, the fashion double act Trinny and Susannah.

Sir Michael Parkinson has offered an apology to Meg Ryan over their infamous 2003 interview (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The star snapped to the host: ”Wrap it up.”

While the interview has gone down in history as one of the most memorable of Sir Michael’s storied career for all the wrong reasons, he has now offered an apology to Ryan.

Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: “I wish I hadn’t lost my temper with Meg Ryan. I wish I’d dealt with it in a more courteous manner. I was quite obviously angry with her and it’s not my business to be angry towards the guests. I came across as kind of pompous and I could have done better.”

Asked what he would say to Ryan if he saw her again, Sir Michael said: “I’m sorry. But you must understand that you played a part in it, too. Neither of us were on top form, and we were both discomforted.”

Sir Michael’s apology marks a departure from his previous comments on the interview.

He once called her ”an unhappy woman,” while Ryan branded him a ”nut” and said he had spoken to her ”like a disapproving dad”.