Hollywood comes to Birmingham as Tom Cruise films at Grand Central

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell wave to fans as they film at Grand Central station in Birmingham. Photo: Snapper SK

Tom Cruise was spotted by fans and film lovers as he filmed scenes for the new Mission Impossible 7 movie, where he returns in his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, at Birmingham New Street station.

The 59-year-old was seen with his co-star Hayley Atwell as they filmed a scene in the dining area on the upper level of the station.

Signs and other effects were set up to represent Abu Dhabi airport. Photo: Snapper SK

The pair also took time between takes to wave to the fans who had gathered on the ground floor area, with Tom Cruise also giving fans a thumbs up.

The upper floor of the station has been transformed into Abu Dhabi airport as part of the movie, with signs reading in Arabic and characters dressed in authentic costume.

The station was transformed into Abu Dhabi airport as part of filming for Mission Impossible 7. Photo: Snapper SK

Tom Cruise had been busy during his time in the country during filming, taking in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley and the men's singles final at Wimbledon.

While in Birmingham, he also took the opportunity to sample one of the region's favourite dishes as well as he dined at Asha's Indian Restaurant on Newhall Street on Saturday, August 21.

All effort was taken to ensure the station looked exactly like the Middle Eastern city's airport. Photo: Snapper SK

Bollywood stars have enjoyed Indian food at Asha's over the years, including Anil Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan and Chef Heston Blumenthal and boxer Amir Khan have also visited the restaurant.

Fans took the opportunity to wave to the two stars. Photo: Snapper SK

Mr Cruise enjoyed a meal of salmon, chicken tikka kebab, saag paneer, mint cauliflower and chicken tikka masala, which the restaurant said he enjoyed so much, he ordered a second helping of.

A spokesman for the restaurant said: "It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha's Birmingham yesterday evening.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell were spotted waving and putting a thumbs up to fans as they filmed. Photo: SnapperSK

"Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again, the greatest compliment.