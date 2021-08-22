Ed Sheeran challenging himself for number one with Visiting Hours

Ed Sheeran sells artwork for charity

Ed Sheeran could knock himself off the top of the charts, as his new single Visiting Hours takes on his current number one Bad Habits.

The singer is challenging himself for the top spot as the new track is on course to be this week’s highest new entry on the Official Singles Chart, and is currently in third place on the Official Chart First Look.

The song was released on Thursday at the same time Sheeran announced his upcoming new album =, the latest instalment in Sheeran’s symbol series and his first studio album since 2017.

Visiting Hours is dedicated to his friend and mentor Michael Gudinski who died earlier this year.

Bad Habits recently handed Sheeran his eighth week at number one – and the song is still in pole position, according to the charts first look.

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s Stay looks set to hold steady at two, while Jonasu’s Black Magic stays put at four.

Becky Hill and David Guetta’s look set to round out the top five with Remember.