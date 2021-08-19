Carol Kirkwood still ‘dreams about being hit’ after 2020 bike accident

National Television Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London

Carol Kirkwood has said she is fearful of cycling on the road after she was knocked off her bike by a car last year.

The BBC weather presenter, 59, had a “badly injured” left knee after the accident near Slough, Berkshire.

She told PA News agency of her injuries: “It was cut down to the kneecap and some of my nerves were hanging out. I sent a picture of it to my boss and he said it looked like I’d been attacked by a shark.

“But I had a brilliant doctor in Wexham Park Hospital who sewed me back together again.”

BBC Strictly Come Dancing contestant Carol Kirkwood and her dance partner Pasha Kovalev during a dance rehearsal at JP Academy, High Wycombe (Chris Radburn/PA)

The former Strictly star, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was off work for three weeks following the accident.

Asked how her mental health had been affected, she said: “My confidence cycling on the road has gone to pot. I don’t do that now. I’m fearful now of cycling on the road.

“It was such a shock. I had dreams about it and I still do. Sometimes, I still get upset talking about it. It’s not on my mind all the time, but I dream about being hit.”

Been off following an accident. Got knocked off my bike by a car and got injured. Biggest thanks ever to the Police (Chris and Faye), the Ambulance Crew (Miranda and Stewart) who tended to me and took me to Hospital. And especially Peter Foskett-Tharby at Wexham Park Hospital ♥️ — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) May 19, 2020

In May last year she posted a tweet thanking the police, ambulance and hospital staff who helped her.

Thames Valley Police responded to her message, tweeting: “Good to hear you are OK Carol Kirkwood and we wish you all the best with the rest of your recovery.”

She was a contestant in the 2015 series of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, and was partnered with Pasha Kovalev.

The TV presenter was speaking as she promotes her debut romantic novel titled Under A Greek Moon.

?Would you like to #win a signed copy of @carolkirkwood's fantastic bestselling book, #UnderAGreekMoon? Well, you are in luck – because we have 5 (yes, 5) to giveaway ???! Find out how to enter here ?https://t.co/FgAZS8jzhs pic.twitter.com/xtZXT2uPUc — HarperFiction (@HarperFiction) August 12, 2021

The book is about a Hollywood actress embroiled in a scandal who returns to the Greek island where she fell in love with an enigmatic tycoon.