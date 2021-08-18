Ed Sheeran sparks album speculation as he teases announcement of ‘big news’

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has teased fans hoping for a new album with the promise of “big news”.

The singer is at the top of the singles charts with his juggernaut hit Bad Habits, his first song without a collaborator since 2017.

The track will will feature on his long-awaited fifth studio album.

Sheeran wrote on Instagram: “Announcement tomorrow, 2pm U.K. time. Gonna do a livestream on here from then, tune in for the big news x”

Fans quickly flooded the comments, speculating he would be announcing his new album.

Before the release of Bad Habits, Sheeran had been taking a break from music after his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran was born in August 2020.

He released the mellow acoustic song Afterglow in December but said it was a “Christmas present”, not a single.

His most recent album was the No.6 Collaborations Project in July 2019, which featured artists including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and Travis Scott.

His album Divide arrived in 2017 and included the songs Castle On The Hill, Galway Girl and Shape Of You.

Fans have speculated the upcoming album will be called Minus (or -).

Earlier this year it was announced Sheeran was the new shirt sponsor for his local team Ipswich Town football club.

The shirts will feature mathematical symbols (plus, minus, equals, divide, multiply) and the word TOUR, seemingly a reference to some of his albums.