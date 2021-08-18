Dani Harmer to return as Tracy Beaker in new TV series The Beaker Girls

My Mum Tracy Beaker

Dani Harmer will return to her role as Tracy Beaker in new TV series The Beaker Girls, the BBC has announced.

The new five-part series comes after the successful launch of CBBC show My Mum Tracy Beaker earlier this year.

The series depicted Tracy in her 30s alongside her 10-year-old daughter Jess, played by Emma Maggie Davies.

The show became CBBC’s most successful programme launch after it was streamed 2.1 million times in its first three days on iPlayer.

Also returning for the new series are Jordan Duvigneau as Tracy's previous love interest Sean Godfrey, Lisa Coleman as her adopted mother Cam Lawson, and Montana Thompson as Tracy's long-term rival Justine Littlewood.

Also returning for the new series are Jordan Duvigneau as Tracy’s previous love interest Sean Godfrey, Lisa Coleman as her adopted mother Cam Lawson, and Montana Thompson as Tracy’s long-term rival Justine Littlewood.

Danielle Henry, who played Cam’s new wife Mary, will also return, along with newcomer Chi-Megan Ennis McLean, who will play Jordan, and Alibe Parsons as junk shop owner Flo.

The show will see the Beaker girls running the Dumping Ground junk shop in the seaside town of Cooksea, and along the way making friends, enemies and a lot of trouble.

Tracy, who grew up in a children’s care home, will also face a full-circle moment when she meets runaway teen Jordan, who has been repeatedly failed by the care system, and she contemplates becoming a foster parent.

Tali Walters, of BBC Children’s in-house drama department, said: “The enduring affection of our audiences for the character of Tracy Beaker was clear in the reaction to My Mum Tracy Beaker.

“The Beaker Girls promises to touch the hearts of our audiences and we’re tremendously excited to work with such a talented cast and crew to bring this captivating mother and daughter back to the screen to unveil their next chapter.”

Harmer first appeared as the popular Jacqueline Wilson character on TV screens in 2002.

Earlier this week, she announced her second child is due to be born in February.