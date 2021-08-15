Rappers Digga D and ArrDee on course to be highest new singles chart entry

The final rankings will be announced on Friday.

Rappers Digga D and ArrDee are on course to be the highest new entry of the week in the UK singles chart.

They currently sit sixth in the Official Charts Company provisional rankings with their song Wasted.

The track samples the 2007 garage hit Heartbroken by T2 and Jodie Aysha.

Ed Sheeran is set to hold on to top spot in the singles chart with Bad Habits.

He is on course to extend the song’s reign at the top of the chart to eight weeks.

Stay by Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi is second, followed by Jonasu’s Black Magic.

Billie Eilish’s song Happier Than Ever currently sits fifth.

The final rankings will be revealed on Friday.

