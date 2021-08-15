Game Of Thones star Emilia Clarke reunites with on-screen husband Jason Momoa

Published:

A picture of them showed Momoa holding Clarke in the air.

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has shared photos of her reuniting  with her on-screen husband Jason Momoa.

They played Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo in the hit series.

Clarke posted a photo on Instagram of Momoa holding her in the air while both beamed at the camera.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: “When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi.”

Momoa, who also shared the image, wrote on Instagram: “MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke.”

Game Of Thrones was a pop culture phenomenon during its eight-series run.

Production on its prequel House Of The Dragon began earlier this year.

