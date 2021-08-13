Jake and Liberty put aside their problems in Love Island

Love Island 2021

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole have appeared to put aside their problems in Love Island.

Cracks had been beginning to show in the relationship between the pair, who have been coupled up for the entirety of the series so far, after Liberty began to express doubts about Jake.

The romance between the pair appeared to cool following the Mad Movies challenge, when she was shown a clip of Jake telling the other boys he “doesn’t want to rip her clothes off”.

However Friday’s episode saw Jake tell Liberty: “I love you.”

He made the statement after it was revealed they had been voted as having the most one-sided relationship in the villa by the public.

Earlier in the programme, Liberty said: “I haven’t really spoken to you today. What’s going on?

“I do feel like since the whole rip the clothes off comment, I’ve been noticing a lot of similar things that have accumulated.

“We haven’t been spending a lot of time together recently.”

Jake told her: “I don’t know what more I can say. You are my girlfriend. You are part of me.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Liberty added: “He hasn’t given me a reason not to trust him so why am I letting trust issues from the past affect that?”

However the episode ended by teasing an upcoming clip of the girls questioning whether Jake is genuinely interested in Liberty.

Millie and Liam are *so* close to saying those three little words ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dZ1OTqE1BY — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 13, 2021

The relationship between Liam Reardon and Millie Court appeared to be growing during Friday’s episode.

Liam told Millie: “I already feel like I’ve fallen.”

She replied: “You feel like you’ve fallen? I feel like that as well.

“I look at you and feel a certain way. I want to say certain things.”

Liam said: “It’s on the tip of my tongue but I feel like I shouldn’t say certain things yet.”