Strictly Come Dancing unveils its first ever deaf contestant

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis has become the 12th celebrity to be confirmed as taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

She will be the first ever deaf contestant to appear in the BBC One dancing competition.

Ayling-Ellis described being the first ever deaf contestant on the show as “exciting” and “a little bit scary”.

?Meet our 12th celebrity for #Strictly 2021 right here at 8pm, straight after @bbceastenders! ? pic.twitter.com/HPdutbzAPY — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 12, 2021

She added: “It is the hardest secret I have ever had to keep so it feels amazing to finally have this out in the open.

“I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers.

“But I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill and even better I get to learn whilst wearing beautiful dresses made especially for me.”

The actress has played Frankie Lewis in EastEnders since 2020.

Ayling-Ellis has also starred in TV programmes Summer Of Rockets and Casualty.

Earlier on Thursday, actress Nina Wadia, who also stars in EastEnders as Zainab Masood, was revealed as a contestant in the upcoming series of the programme.

She joined the previously announced line-up of TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, McFly star Tom Fletcher, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, TV presenter Tilly Ramsay and actor Greg Wise.