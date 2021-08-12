Liberty expresses doubts about Jake in Love Island

The pair have been coupled up for the whole of the series.

Liberty Poole has expressed doubts about her relationship with Jake Cornish in Love Island.

The pair have been coupled up for the entirety of the series so far.

However in Thursday’s episode of the ITV 2 dating show there was friction between the two of them over the lack of time they are spending together.

Liberty said aspects of her feelings towards Jake “don’t sit right”.

“If he’s taking me for granted, he’s not the one for me,” she added.

The programme ended by teasing an upcoming argument between the pair.

The islanders also competed in a challenge to get each other’s hearts racing during the episode.

The boys and girls were separated into teams as they put on skimpy fancy dress outfits.

They then had to perform individual routines in an effort to raise the heart rates of the opposing team.

The girls won the challenge.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

