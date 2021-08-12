In Pictures: The life and career of Una Stubbs

Una Stubbs death

Actress Una Stubbs has died at the age of 84 after a long career that saw her best known for roles in the film Summer Holiday, BBC sitcoms Till Death Us Do Part and In Sickness And In Health, and children’s TV favourite Worzel Gummidge.

Tony Booth, Una Stubbs, Dandy Nichols, and Warren Mitchell on the set of the BBC comedy Till Death Us Do Part in 1966 (PA)

Una Stubbs leaps over a bollard at Heathrow Airport, with the assistance of fellow entertainers Hank Marvin and Sir Cliff Richard, in 1970 (PA)

The 1963 film Summer Holiday helped to make Stubbs’ name after she starred in the musical alongside Sir Cliff Richard.

Richard Briers, Warren Mitchell and the actress sit in the famous car from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as they pose with the Lord Mayor of London Ian Bowater in 1970 (PA)

Una Stubbs with Sir Cliff Richard in 1996 (Barry Batchelor/PA)

The star’s career spanned decades, with well-known television roles including Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge and a recent role as Mrs Hudson in the BBC’s Sherlock opposite Benedict Cumberbatch.

With Jon Pertwee as Worzel Gummidge she played Aunt Sally in the children’s TV favourite from 1979 (PA)

Stubbs with Sherlock co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Lara Pulver at the 2012 Crime Thriller Awards (Gareth Fuller/PA)

With Kimberley Nixon and Sheila Reid in 2017 at the UKTV Live new season launch (Ian West/PA)

In addition to her work as an actress, Stubbs was also a keen amateur painter who had her work displayed at the Royal Academy in London.