Beyonce shares rare glimpse of twins Rumi and Sir Carter in Ivy Park advert

Beyonce

Beyonce shared a rare glimpse of four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter in the latest advert for her Ivy Park clothing line.

The pop titan enlisted the help of her and husband Jay-Z’s children for the advert, with daughter Blue Ivy, nine, also featuring.

Rumi and Sir posed in a rodeo ring alongside their famous mother in royal blue ensembles.

In a separate clip, Blue Ivy – who earlier this year won a Grammy with Beyonce – was seen walking alongside the star with both wearing matching cow-print leggings.

The Ivy Park Instagram account said: “The IVY PARK family now includes kids.”

Beyonce launched the Ivy Park athleisure brand in 2016 and has since collaborated with sportswear giant Adidas.

Beyonce, 39, told Harper’s Bazaar she wanted to expand her clothing line to children so her family could wear matching outfits.

She said: “On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match.

“So it is a natural progression for Ivy Park to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

In the same interview, the superstar discussed struggling with insomnia during touring and spending “too much time on diets”.