Nick Grimshaw’s final Radio 1 show to feature ‘special goodbye messages’

Nick Grimshaw

Nick Grimshaw’s final show on BBC Radio 1 will be full of “Radio 1 memories and some very special goodbye messages”.

The DJ announced in June that he was leaving the BBC after 14 years.

He will present his final show on August 12 from 2pm to 5.45pm.

ALAS next week is my last week on @BBCR1 and I would love to hear what songs you remember from our years together on the radio, either from night-time, brekkie, drive or whenever. let me know the songs and what they remind you of and would love to get them on next week pic.twitter.com/ZWnbDDv1zu — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) August 4, 2021

During his last week at Radio 1 he has been joined by famous friends including Beth Ditto and Rita Ora, and his final show will include well wishes from other stars, the BBC said.

When he announced his departure, he said: “My childhood dream was to work on Radio 1 and I have been lucky enough to make that dream come true. It has been everything I’d imagined and even more.

“I grew up wanting to connect with people and to feel accepted, and the Radio 1 listeners gave me that and let me be part of their daily life, for which I will be eternally grateful.

Some news I can finally share after giving it some thought for a while….I have decided that after 14 years on air it's time for me to leave Radio 1. It was my childhood dream to work here and I have truly had the time of my life. But now is time for a change ✨ — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) June 30, 2021

“Over the last few months I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about my future and after 14 years, I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on – I’d like to thank the listeners as without them none of this could have been possible and the Radio 1 family, who have been such a huge part of my life.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, added: “Grimmy has given everything to Radio 1 over the past 14 years and he is loved by all of us who’ve had the pleasure to work with him.

“He helped to define Radio 1’s young audience, is always supremely entertaining on air and is an incredible radio talent. We wish him all the best but most of all – thank you!”

Vick Hope and Jordan North will take over the drivetime slot from September, it has been announced.

We have some news! From September, the brilliant Vick Hope & Jordan North will take over Monday – Thursday afternoons from 3:30 – 6pm on Radio 1 ? pic.twitter.com/Ms5u6cWfyv — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 30, 2021

Grimshaw joined the BBC in 2007, hosting BBC Two youth music show Sound alongside DJ Annie Mac.

He went on to host Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast Show in 2008 until the following year, before moving to a late-night slot.

Grimshaw, who was raised in Royton, Oldham, took over Chris Moyles’ breakfast show at the age of 27 in 2012.

In 2015, he appeared as an X Factor judge alongside Simon Cowell, Rita Ora and Cheryl, but departed after a year.

In May 2018, Grimshaw became the second longest-running host of the Radio 1 breakfast show, overtaking Tony Blackburn.