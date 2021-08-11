Actor joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up in tribute to late sister

Strictly presenters

Greg Wise has joined the line-up of Strictly Come Dancing in tribute to his late sister.

The actor is best known for roles in Sense And Sensibility, in which he starred opposite his wife Dame Emma Thompson, Johnny English, Cranford and The Crown.

Wise, 55, said he will take part in the show in tribute to his sister Clare, who died five years ago.

Greg Wise with wife Dame Emma Thompson (Ian West/PA)

He said: “My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly five years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her.

“My gorgeous diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this.

“I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance – but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh.”

Wise was unveiled on ITV’s This Morning shortly after it was revealed that TV presenter and influencer Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay has also joined the line-up.

Ramsay, 19, who is the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, is best known for presenting cooking show Matilda And The Ramsay Bunch on CBBC alongside her family.

They join the previously announced line-up of TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, McFly star Tom Fletcher, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and former Bake Off winner John Whaite will also take to the dance floor in the BBC One series, with Whaite set to compete as part of the show’s first all-male pairing.

Ramsay, who has more than 9.5 million followers on TikTok, where she regularly posts videos of herself with her father, said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family.

“I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet. I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done.

“Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins.”

Ramsay was also unveiled on This Morning, where she was shown a video message from her parents in which her father warned: “Don’t date those dancers,” while her mother said: “You’re incredibly brave. I’m terrified but so excited for you, good luck.”

The TV presenter is frequently seen dancing with her father in her TikTok videos, and told the programme: “He is always up for it, but he’s definitely not the coach.

“It takes me a good couple of hours to teach him to do it.”

She added she believes he secretly wants to take part in the show, saying: “I think he does but I think he’s been too scared to because, trust me when I say, he’s not the best dancer. Sorry about that, dad.”

Ramsay said she hopes her experience dancing on TikTok might give her a helping hand, adding: “You’ve got to learn them and you’ve got to remember them for the video. But luckily that’s not live or anything, you can do as many takes as you need.