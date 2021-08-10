Johnny Depp to receive lifetime achievement award from major film festival

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp will receive a lifetime achievement award from a major film festival.

The Hollywood star, 58, will be honoured with the Donostia Award at the 69th San Sebastian film festival in Spain next month.

Organisers described Oscar-nominated Depp as “one of contemporary cinema’s most talented and versatile actors”, adding he “has played writers, undercover cops or outlaws, almost always misfits” over his illustrious yet controversial career.

Actor Johnny Depp will receive a lifetime achievement award from a major film festival (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Last year, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star lost a blockbuster libel trial against The Sun newspaper, with a London judge finding that an April 2018 column calling him a “wife beater” was “substantially true”.

The judge ruled Depp assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard, 35, on a dozen occasions and put the actress in “fear for her life” three times.

Depp was later refused permission to appeal against the decision.

Days after the ruling in November, Depp announced he had been asked by Warner Brothers to resign from his role in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts.

He was replaced in the role of evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

Previous recipients of the Donostia Award include Glenn Close, Sir Ian McKellen and Julia Roberts.

US actor Depp’s other film roles include Sleepy Hollow, Edward Scissorhands and Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas.