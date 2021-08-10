Actress Christina Ricci shares baby news

Actress Christina Ricci has revealed she is expecting her second child.

The former child star of films including The Addams Family and Casper announced the news on Instagram, sharing a snap of her ultrasound.

“Life keeps getting better,” the 41-year-old wrote in the caption.

The news comes after Ricci divorced ex-husband James Heerdegen, citing irreconcilable differences last year.

She accused him of “severe physical and emotional abuse”.

The former couple share a son, seven-year-old Freddie.

Ricci met Heerdegen, a camera operator for films and television, on the set of her short-lived TV series Pan Am in 2011.

They started dating the following year and married in 2013.