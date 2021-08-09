Love Island’s Teddy dates new arrival after Faye row

Love Island 2021

Love Island’s Teddy Soares will head out on a date with a new arrival, just days after his split from Faye Winter.

The couple ended their relationship following an explosive row after the villa was shown a clip of Teddy making flirty comments to Clarisse Juliette in Casa Amor.

It's another emosh night for Faye and Teddy ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5Sc1mfsOVc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 8, 2021

Teddy has insisted he remained loyal to his partner while he was away, sleeping outside rather than sharing a bed, but Faye, who coupled up with Sam Jackson while Teddy was gone, accused him of being a “liar” in a tense scene in which she shouted at him at length.

He will get a new chance at love with the arrival of medical student Priya Gopaldas, 23, who invites both him and Matthew MacNabb out on a date.

Feast your eyes on TWO new bombshells ? Welcome medical student Priya and footballer Aaron! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9NJKkJ6h8j — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 8, 2021

When Teddy meets Priya he asks her: “Are you nervous?”

She replies: “No, more excited really!”

When he asks her what type of man she usually dates, she replies: “Someone who is athletic and intelligent.”

The episode will also see the arrival of footballer Aaron Simpson, 24, from Kent, who will date two of the girls.

Before the bombshells make their entrances, one boy and one girl will be axed from the show.

Abigail Rawlings, Mary Bedford and Kaz Kamwi are all in the firing line to be dumped after they came in the bottom three girls in the public vote.

The vibes took a turn REAL quick at the Island Vibes Club leaving the following Islanders vulnerable: ?: Dale, Jake & Tyler?: Abi, Kaz & Mary Which boy and girl won't be returning to the villa? ? Watch last night's ep now ➡️ https://t.co/M1g4DKvNjR #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jcJ9bqpZGE — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 9, 2021

Dale Mehmet, Tyler Cruickshank and Jake Cornish were the bottom three boys and are also at risk.

Monday’s episode will see their fellow islanders decide who gets the boot from the ITV2 dating show.