Giorgio Armani looks back and says he deserves more credit for his clothing

Giorgio Armani has said he never received the proper credit for his influential fashion career.

The revered designer, 87, founded his eponymous label in 1975 and remains one of the industry’s leading figures.

However, Armani said a perceived lack of recognition for some of his clothing still annoys him.

Giorgio Armani has reflected on his influential fashion career and said he did not receive the proper credit for his work (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to GQ Hype to mark 40 years of his Emporio line, he said: “And it annoys me when sometimes I look and wonder why something didn’t have the success it deserved at the time.

“I must say, I don’t feel I got the credit for women’s fashion in certain ways, for what I really did. I’m always remembered for the 1980s and, you know, that suit, but I did lots of things, if you look back, that, really, I think somebody else took after.”

Armani added: “But, you know, being copied is something prestigious too.”

The billionaire Italian, said to be the richest openly LGBT person on the planet, told GQ he hopes his legacy stretches beyond the fashion industry.

“Well, I don’t want to be as presumptuous as to say that what I do is art,” he said.

“I don’t do art; I do clothes. I would find it nice if my name would be remembered for something in 50 years that was associated to a certain type of style, a certain way of seeing life.

“My legacy, I would like it to be beyond just clothes.”