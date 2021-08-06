Gizzi Erskine and Carl Barat to open cafe in Margate

Carl Barat

Celebrity chef Gizzi Erskine and The Libertines star Carl Barat are to open a seafront cafe and music venue together in Margate.

Love Cafe will also be run by Cruel Hearts Club musician Edie Langley and music manager Ronnie Traynor.

The venue will serve “seaside classics” with a “modern and playful” twist, according to a statement.

Erskine said: “The Great British sandwich has been overlooked and there is something magnificent about the recreation of something so simple, being made with flavour, imagination and humour.

Gizzi Erskine (Ian West/PA)

“Really, the offering of Love Cafe is based on the idea of a sandwich on steroids.

“We want Love Cafe to take the classic Margate cafe and evolve it to where it needs to be in 2021.”

Barat said he was “finally making good a drunken promise to create the finest bar bistro in the world”.

He added: “For music, ideas and inspiration to flourish, and drinks to flow, this will require an expert chef, a lover, an old friend, elbow grease, midnight oil, patience and unfathomable love.”