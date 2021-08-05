Dramatic dumping sees four contestants leave Love Island

Love Island

Hugo Hammond has left Love Island during a quadruple dumping.

Clarisse Juliette, Amy Day and Sam Jackson also exited the ITV 2 dating programme on Thursday night.

The public had voted for their favourite couples, with the three least popular put at risk of leaving the show.

Sam, Clarisse, Hugo and Amy have said goodbye to the island ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lqC7jj1mmV — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 5, 2021

The fellow islanders were then given the opportunity to save one girl and one boy during the dumping and opted for Mary Bedford and Tyler Cruickshank.

The girls opted to save Tyler to see if he could rekindle his relationship with Kaz Kamwi.

After Tyler was saved, Matthew MacNabb moved quickly to end his relationship with Kaz, who he was coupled up with.

Following his exit, Hugo said: “My search for love in there, tragic is probably the word for it.

“But I walk away with my head held high.

“I stayed true to myself and I look forward to the next chapter.”

Millie Court also let Liam Reardon sleep next to her again after their falling out after Casa Amor.

Millie said: “Now we need to sort of go forward together. You obviously still need to prove a lot to me.”

She added: “I’ve also made the decision that you can sleep in my bed tonight. But there’s boundaries!”

The islanders also attended a film night with a difference.

The girls and boys were separated into teams and asked quiz questions, with the winning team then being able to choose a clip to be shown.

They were shown a video of Jake Cornish expressing doubts about his pairing with Liberty Poole.

A video of Faye Winter was also played in which she said her partner Teddy Soares “might not be funny”.

“Do I sit there and belly laugh with him? No,” she added.

The episode ended by teasing an argument between the pair in the next programme.