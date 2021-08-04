The Harder They Fall to open London Film Festival

Idris Elba

The world premiere of Jeymes Samuel’s film The Harder They Fall will open the London Film Festival.

The Netflix movie will be shown at the Royal Festival Hall in London in October.

The film stars Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz and Danielle Deadwyler.

Regina King (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The film tells the story of outlaw Nat Love, played by Majors, who seeks revenge on his enemy Rufus Black (Elba) after he is released from prison.

Samuel said: “It’s a great honour that The Harder They Fall will have its world premiere opening the 65th BFI London Film Festival.

“Growing up in the UK, the festival has always been the highlight of my year and I couldn’t have imagined anything better than to have my debut film included in this year’s line-up.”

This year’s #LFF Opening Night Gala film will be The Harder They Fall – with simultaneous preview screenings in cinemas across the UK on Wed 6 Oct! https://t.co/6pRiSxbqpE pic.twitter.com/nJPnXoQPc8 — BFI (@BFI) August 4, 2021

Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival director, said: “Jeymes Samuel has come out with both guns blazing with his lightning-paced, witty and phenomenally entertaining new western The Harder They Fall.

“This is brutal and funny genre filmmaking, sometimes making you chuckle and gasp in the same breath, while each of its mega stars absolutely burns up the screen, working to a cleverly written script from Samuel and Boaz Yakin that reveals the tenderness even in the darkest villainous heart.”