Noel Gallagher to host Radio X show

Musician Noel Gallagher will host a Sunday night residency show on Radio X alongside comedian Matt Morgan.

The pair, who are long-time friends, will be part of a new series called The Radio X Residency, which will see names from the worlds of music and entertainment “take over the station, revealing their favourite songs and artists and their greatest influences across a series of shows”.

The former Oasis star, 54, will play some of his favourite music and answer fan questions every Sunday from 7pm to 9pm throughout August, starting this weekend.

Noel Gallagher and Matt Morgan are long-term friends (Stefano Broli/Radio X/PA)

Gallagher, who is celebrating 10 years of his solo project High Flying Birds this year, said: “You lucky little indie kids are getting the pleasure of mine and the thinking man’s fuddy-duddy Matt Morgan’s company for a Residency.

“You’ll be hearing some great tunes, and a lot of nonsense, being spouted mostly by me!

“Tune in… you might learn summat.”

“10 years of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds?? Blimey! … Just think of all the things I COULD have done in that time!!” (NG)‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ is out today. https://t.co/EIF3wBeMX5 #NGHFB10 pic.twitter.com/K1SwVLYxaL — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) June 11, 2021

Matt Deverson, managing editor of Radio X, said: “Whether it be through Oasis or the 10 years of his High Flying Birds, Noel Gallagher’s music is part of the fabric of Radio X, and I’m delighted that the man himself will be hosting a show on the station.

“He’s teamed up with his good mate Matt Morgan, and as a man who’s never short of a word to say, I can’t wait to hear them put the world to rights in their own unique style, as well as pick some of their favourite tunes.

“Noel Gallagher really does live on Radio X.”

Morgan has previously co-hosted with Gallagher, including a one-off radio show on XFM with Russell Brand and Mr Gee in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust, and the Oasis star appeared on the Matt Morgan’s Funny How? podcast multiple times last year.