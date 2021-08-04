Forbes magazine says Rihanna is officially a billionaire

The singer launched Fenty Beauty in 2017.

Forbes magazine has said Rihanna is a billionaire, labelling her the richest female musician on the planet.

The singer, 33, is worth 1.7 billion US dollars (£1.2 billion), the outlet said.

She is also the second richest female entertainer in the world behind Oprah Winfrey, according to the magazine.

Rihanna (Isabel Infantes/PA)

A total of 1.4 billion US dollars (£1 billion) of her wealth comes from Fenty Beauty, which she owns 50% of, Forbes said.

She launched the line in 2017 and it reportedly made 100 million US dollars (£72 million) in its first 40 days.

It earns more than celebrity-founded beauty brands including Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty and Jessica Alba’s Honest Company, Forbes said.

Rihanna (Ian West/PA)

As well as her career in music and cosmetics, Barbados-born Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is also behind the Savage X Fenty lingerie line and currently maintains a 30% ownership stake, according to the magazine.

Rihanna has not released an album since 2016’s Anti.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are among the stars who have recently been confirmed as billionaires by Forbes.

