Bruno Tonioli reveals whether new US travel rules will impact Strictly return

Anything Goes arrivals – London

Bruno Tonioli has dismissed suggestions relaxed retrictions on arrivals from the US mean he is returning as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

Since Monday, people fully vaccinated in the US and most of the EU have no longer had to quarantine upon arrival.

It comes after former professional partner Anton Du Beke joined the Strictly judging panel for this series while Tonioni, who lives in the US and is a judge on Dancing With The Stars, remains unable to take part due to travel uncertainty due to the pandemic.

Bonnie Langford, Bruno Tonioli and Dame Arlene Phillips (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking on the red carpet for Anything Goes at London’s Barbican Theatre, the 65-year-old told the PA news agency: “Blame the travel insanity. It is like anyone. It is impossible to schedule. It is a mutual agreement because they have to go ahead. They have to produce a show. They need people available.

“I am in America. I used to do it because I used to spend three days here and three days in LA. It is impossible. But the show is going to be fantastic regardless.”

Addressing the change in travel rules, he added: “It is only for Americans coming in but I have to go back. I am fully vaccinated but it is not just once. I have to do it every week.

“All it takes is somebody changes the rule and they are without a judge. It is too risky until things are back to normal and they say, ‘Everyone vaccinated can go backwards and forwards – no restrictions, no quarantine, then it may be possible’.

Sinitta arrives for a performance of Anything Goes (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“But there aren’t enough planes as well. There used to be three flights a day so if for some reason there is a problem you are put on the next one.

“But when you have these big shows, they don’t want to take the risk. I understand.”

There have been suggestions Strictly will feature its first male same-sex pairing after Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams made history alongside professional Katya Jones last year as an all-female duo.

Christopher Biggins and Gyles Brandreth at the Barbican Theatre in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Tonioli said he would love to watch Olympic diving gold medallist Tom Daley appear on the show in such a partnership.

He said: “He is a nice boy. I know him. He is a nice, nice guy. He used to come to shows actually quite often.

“He would be brilliant because he is very fit. Can you imagine? I cannot comment but he would be great to watch.”