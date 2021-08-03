James May criticises Harry and Meghan over revelations about their private lives

The Grand Tour Series 3 – London

James May has said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should “know better” than to talk about their personal lives in public.

The Grand Tour presenter told the Radio Times the royal family should be an “exemplar”.

Earlier this year Harry and Meghan took part in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and made a series of explosive allegations against the royal family.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)

Next year Harry will also publish a memoir about his life.

“I don’t take much interest in the royal family,” May told the magazine.

“The Meghan and Harry story sounded a little bit distasteful. People talking about their personal lives in public.

“Everyone’s got issues like that, and I don’t think the rest of us should know or care about it.

“I thought the whole point of a royal family is that they were supposed to be an exemplar.

“They’re aristocrats, aren’t they? They’re supposed to know better – just keep it in.”

(Radio Times/PA)

May also labelled jokes about Prince Andrew in the new The Grand Tour special Lochdown “a bit contrived”.

He added that when they were making the episode of the motoring programme he thought it was a mistake to reference the pandemic “because it’d all be over in six months and people wouldn’t want to be reminded of that miserable time when our show eventually came out”.

However he said he now thinks the virus “is possibly going to be with us forever”.