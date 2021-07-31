Kanye West to hold second launch event for much-delayed album

Kanye West

Events promoter Live Nation has confirmed reports that Kanye West will host a second listening event for his much-delayed 10th album Donda.

The rapper, 44, held a sold-out playback session at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday last week, during which he paced the stage but remained largely silent.

West is living in a room inside the stadium while he continues to work on the project, named after his mother Donda West, who died aged 58 in 2007.

In a post on Instagram, he confirmed the record, which was initially slated for release last Friday, is now due out on August 5, and tagged the creative director of fashion house Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, who is reportedly helping to produce the subsequent listening event.

Events promoter Live Nation tweeted: “JUST ANNOUNCED: @kanyewest Presents The Donda Album Release at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug 5,” and confirmed tickets would go on sale on Monday.

Donda has suffered multiple delays after being initially promised a year ago.

As well as friend and collaborator Jay-Z, it is expected to feature contributions from hip hop stars including Pusha T, Lil Baby and Travis Scott.

Donda West, an English professor, died in 2007 aged 58 following complications from cosmetic surgery.

Her death had a profound impact on West, who also named a creative content company after her.

Samples of his mother’s speech feature on the album.