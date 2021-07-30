Dave secures chart success with second album We’re All Alone In This Together

Dave comments

Rapper Dave has claimed his second number one album after We’re All Alone In This Together debuted at the top of the UK albums chart.

The grime star, real name David Omoregie, earned the biggest opening week of 2021 so far with 74,000 chart sales, comfortably beating Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut Sour secured 51,000 in its first week.

The 23-year-old from Streatham, south London, also claimed the biggest opening week for a hip hop/rap album in more than a decade – since Tinie Tempah’s debut Disc-Overy in October 2010.

Vinyl, CD and cassette made up 56% of the sales, while 44% were from streams, including 38.5 million plays across the album’s 12 tracks, according to the Official Charts Company.

Dave’s sophomore album has received widespread acclaim for its combination of social commentary, wordplay and sparse electronic production.

It comes after his 2019 debut Psychodrama won both the Mercury Prize and Brit Award for album of the year, topped the UK albums chart and received numerous five-star reviews.

Anne-Marie charted at number two with her second album Therapy, a personal best after her debut Speak Your Mind went to number three in 2018, while Rodrigo’s Sour took third place this week.

Anne-Marie charted at number two behind Dave (Ian West/PA)

Last week’s number one, YouTuber and rapper KSI’s All Over The Place, dropped to number four.

Meanwhile, Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black rose 29 places to number seven, its first top 10 appearance in a decade, following the 10th anniversary of the singer’s death last week.

On the singles chart, Ed Sheeran enjoyed a fifth week at number one with Bad Habits, keeping Dave and Stormzy’s collaboration Clash at number two.

Little Mix also claimed their 100th week in the top 10 on the singles chart – more than any other girl group in UK chart history – after their collaboration with DJs Galantis and David Guetta, Heartbreak Anthem, rose to number seven.