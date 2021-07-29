Actress Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her daughter is transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed her daughter is transgender.

She told US publication AARP that she “watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby”.

The 62-year-old shares the daughter, reportedly previously known as Thomas, with husband Christopher Guest.

Jamie Lee Curtis (Andy Butterton/PA)

Ruby and her fiance “will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate”, Curtis said.

The actress and Guest also share daughter Annie, who reportedly works as a dance instructor.

When asked by the magazine if she has grandchildren, Curtis replied: “Not yet, but I do hope to.”