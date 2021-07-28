New trailer offers glimpse of Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams’ father

Will Smith

A new film trailer has offered a glimpse of Will Smith portraying the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

He plays Richard Williams in the upcoming film King Richard, which will be released in November.

The film shows an “undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever”, a statement from Warner Bros said.

The film tells the story of Smith’s character raising his talented daughters in Los Angeles.

In the trailer, he said: “This next step you have got to take.

“You are not going to be just representing us, you are going to be representing every little black girl on earth.”

King Richard also stars Aunjanue Ellis as the sisters’ mother, while Saniyya Sidney plays Venus and Demi Singleton will portray Serena.

It also stars Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Dylan McDermott and Susie Abromeit.