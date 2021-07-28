Music industry welcomes scrapping quarantine for fully-jabbed EU and US visitors

Leeds Festival 2016

The scrapping of quarantine rules for fully vaccinated visitors from the EU and the US has been welcomed by the live music industry.

The move will allow international musicians to perform at UK festivals this summer.

The announcement that new rules will be in place from 4am on Monday August 2 comes shortly after Queens Of The Stone Age pulled out of Reading and Leeds festivals citing “restrictions and logistics.”

Due to restrictions and logistics, Queens of The Stone Age are no longer performing at #RandL21. But you asked and we answered! ? @biffyclyro has now been added to the line-up alongside other acts! ? Head to our website to get the latest announcements, news and MORE ? pic.twitter.com/PbS7m0vsB1 — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) July 28, 2021

Greg Parmley, the chief executive of Live, which represents the interests of the live music business, including 4,000 high profile artists and 2,000 backstage workers, said: “We are extremely pleased to see that Government has taken the decision to allow people into the UK without the need to quarantine, if they have been fully vaccinated in Europe or the USA.

“This will allow international artists to perform at our world-leading festivals and venues over the coming months and will provide a vital boost to our iconic live music industry as we come out of lockdown.”

It was previously announced the Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli will be replaced by Anton Du Beke in the upcoming series because of the uncertainty over international travel restrictions as a result of Covid-19.

Tonioli is based in the US as a judge on American series Dancing With The Stars and has previously jetted back and forth to film both shows at the same time.