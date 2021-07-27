Result revealed after Raunchy Race challenge on Love Island

Love Island 2021

Both the main Love Island villa and Casa Amor have won themselves parties after drawing during the Raunchy Race task.

The two rival villas took part in a series of challenges during Tuesday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show, during which they were asked to kiss one another based on certain criteria, suck each other’s toes and jump in the pool.

Casa Amor won the first challenge after Hugo Hammond kissed all the women fastest, while another task saw Chloe Burrows, who is single, make a move on newcomer Dale Mehmet.

There's still time for everything to be fine, right??? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9WFvhlSZai — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 27, 2021

Liam Reardon, who is coupled up with Millie Court in the main villa, kissed newcomer Lillie Haynes after sharing a bed with her the previous night.

He said after: “I hold my hands up. It was a nice kiss. I may have enjoyed it a little bit.”

This was despite all the original girls in the main villa opting to sleep outside or in the living room to stay true to the boys they were coupled up with.

Jake Cornish kissed Mary Bedford to win Casa Amor a point but expressed regret afterwards having promised his girlfriend Liberty Poole that he would stay faithful.

The male contestants are currently in rival villa Casa Amor with six new female arrivals, who are each hoping to win over a boy and secure a permanent place on the show.

Monday’s episode saw the boys become embroiled in a game of truth or dare during which many of them kissed girls from the group, despite being partnered up.

The original girls in the main villa were also joined by six new male contestants.

They're coming in ?HOT? Get to know the gorgeous girls of Casa Amor… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DCkXuguVeG — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 25, 2021

Newcomer Clarisse Juliette turned her attention to Teddy Soares in Casa Amor, while Hugo tried unsuccessfully to make a move on Amy Day.

He said of her: “Amy’s energy is spot on.

“She brings a lot to the table.

“I definitely feel like we vibe off each other.

“She wasn’t in my bed last night so who knows?

“Maybe tonight could be the night.”