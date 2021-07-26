Billie Eilish to star in new BBC documentary with Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo

Billy Eilish

Billie Eilish is to feature in a new documentary in conversation with Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, the BBC has announced.

The 45-minute feature will explore Eilish’s whirlwind success story, going from recording music in her bedroom to becoming one of the biggest music stars in the world in just three years.

The 19-year-old Grammy-winning pop sensation will also make her Radio 1 Live Lounge debut, where will she perform new music from her latest album and also record a cover of a song.

Watch ’@BillieEilish: Up Close’ a brand new show hosted by @ClaraAmfo on @BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer from Saturday 31st July at 10:30pm ? PLUS Billie will make her Radio 1 Live Lounge debut, see it on @BBCiPlayer from 11:15pm later that night + hear it in full on R1 on 5th August ? pic.twitter.com/NMTVfdhfFi — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 26, 2021

In the BBC One documentary, which was filmed in Eilish’s home town of Los Angeles, she will discuss her eagerly-awaited second album, Happier Than Ever, which is to be released on July 30.

She will also talk to Amfo about her rise to fame and success story and the effect this has had on her life, as well as how she feels about being an inspiration for young people across the world.

She released her critically acclaimed debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, with her brother, Finneas O’Connell, in 2019.

The album went on to win numerous awards, including the Grammy award for Album of the Year in 2020, making her the youngest solo artist to win the prize, at the age of 18.

Her accolades include seven Grammy awards, a Brit award and two MTV Europe Music awards.

She also made Instagram history in May after her cover shoot for British Vogue’s June edition received more than one million likes in less than six minutes.

Billie Eilish: Up Close will air on BBC One at 10.30pm on Saturday July 31 and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

The Radio 1 Live Lounge: Billie Eilish Special will be available to watch on Radio 1’s iPlayer channel at 11.15pm on the same day.