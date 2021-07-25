Bombay Bicycle Club’s Jack Steadman: You can see the excitement at Latitude

Latitude Festival fans

Bombay Bicycle Club frontman Jack Steadman has said he could “see everyone’s excitement” at the return of live music at Latitude Festival.

The musician opened the festival, which is among the first to go ahead since coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England, with his new outfit Mr Jukes & Barney Artist.

Bombay Bicycle Club will also be among the last acts to play at the festival on Sunday night.

Steadman told the PA news agency that performing was an “amazing” experience, adding: “You could really see everyone’s excitement and that gave us a real boost.

“The funny thing about musicians is it needs to be reciprocal sometimes.

“We have all been trying to make music in the last year-and-a-half and do all these projects, but without these experiences where you are like, ‘Wow, these people are enjoying this’, it’s been quite difficult.

“We all have our insecurities in that way, I think all artists do really.

“And so to come back and see people sing along and cheer, I think we are all going to leave here feeling really inspired.”

Crowds at Latitude Festival (Jacob King/PA)

He added that performing on Sunday night will be “quite emotional”.

“I really hope this isn’t the last time we can do this this summer,” he added.

“We do have some more dates booked, so fingers crossed.”

Latitude Festival, which is taking place at Henham Park estate near the Suffolk coast, has been attended by around 40,000 people.

It is part of the Government’s Events Research Programme.