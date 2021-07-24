Piers Morgan reveals he developed coronavirus after going to Wembley

Piers Morgan interview with Keir Starmer

Piers Morgan has revealed he thinks he caught coronavirus while watching England play at Wembley.

The journalist and television presenter told the Mail on Sunday he contracted Covid despite being double vaccinated.

In a post on Twitter, he said it has been “a long ten days”.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

He added: “Yes, it’s certainly been one of the more interesting (and unnerving…) experiences of my life, but it gave my a new perspective on covid, vaccines & where we are.”

Writing in his column for the newspaper, Morgan said he thinks he caught the virus during England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

“My confidence that the event would be ‘covid safe’ had disintegrated,” he said.

“It was turning into an unregulated free-for-all.”

According to the newspaper, he began to feel unwell two days after the match and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

“As I’m sure everyone who gets it feels, it’s a strange, disquieting moment to know I have this killer virus inside me,” he said.

(Ian West/PA)

The former Good Morning Britain presenter added that coronavirus is “definitely the roughest I’ve felt from any illness in my adult life”.

“I’m still here – unlike so many millions around the world who’ve lost their lives to Covid in this pandemic,” Morgan said.