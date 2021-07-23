Towie’s Elliott Wright reveals his wife Sadie has had a miscarriage

Elliott and Sadie Wright

Television personality Elliott Wright has revealed his wife Sadie has had a miscarriage.

The Only Way Is Essex star said their hearts are “broken into a million pieces”.

The couple had announced they were expecting a baby last month.

In a post on Instagram, Wright wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we tell you the devastating news that we had a miscarriage and lost our baby boy at 5 months on Wednesday.

“Our hearts are broken into a million pieces and our whole world and dreams have been ripped apart.”

Wright revealed earlier this year that his father had died from Covid-19.

Elliott and Sadie Wright (Matt Crossick/PA)

He added: “We was so lucky to have had time to spend with our baby after the tragic birth and we take comfort that our darling boy is now up in heaven with Grandad Eddie.

“We would like to thank everyone who looked after us and our beautiful baby at St Thomas’s Hospital, especially our midwife Camella.. having you by our side helped us more than you could possibly know.