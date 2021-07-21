Paloma Faith says she feels like ‘hiding’ after ‘freedom day’

The singer said it ‘doesn’t feel safe’ to be going out at the moment.

Singer Paloma Faith has said she feels like “hiding” in her home after coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England.

On Monday, which has been dubbed “freedom day”, social distancing rules were removed.

Faith questioned whether everyone would be able to make the most of the relaxation of restrictions.

Paloma Faith (Ian West/PA)

In a video posted on Instagram, she said: “This freedom day absolute nonsense feels like the least free that we have been for a long, long time.

“I don’t understand it.”

She said people with children or those who have anxiety or issues with socialising are “all just hiding and are less free than ever because we’re all scared to go out”.

Faith added: “I feel like one of those people who’s just like actually, freedom day has just made me feel like staying in my house and hiding.

“It just doesn’t feel safe and it feels as well like everyone I know seems to have Covid from going to a gathering or whatever.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to be “cautious” after the lifting of restrictions.

