Lauren Goodger says she ‘never felt love like this’ after birth of first child

Lauren Goodger

Lauren Goodger has said she has “never felt love like this” after welcoming her first child.

The former Only Way Is Essex star, 34, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Charles Drury on Tuesday.

Sharing a photo of her daughter’s pink night light, the reality star said it was a “surreal feeling”.

(Lauren Goodger/Instagram)

She wrote: “Never felt love like this, I can’t stop looking at her.

“I should be sleeping but I have the most amazing princess next to me.

“It’s her first night, it’s just surreal this feeling.”

(Lauren Goodger/Instagram)

Goodger first announced she was pregnant in January, saying it was the “hardest secret I’ve ever kept!”